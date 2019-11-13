Breaking News
Kogi Guber: Withdraw CSP Musa now or accept blame for violence, PDP tells IGP

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately reverse what it called the provocative and brazen deployment of Chief Superintendent of  Police, CSP, Usman Musa, to coordinate security in the November 16 governorship election.

The party in a statement late Wednesday night and signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the IGP should be ready to accept responsibility for any breakdown of law and order as well as directly bear the guilt for any loss of life in any part of the state during the election, if he fails to withdraw  CSP Musa.

The statement read: “The PDP informs the IGP that the people of Kogi state are already aware of how CSP Musa has been compromised.

“The PDP calls on the IGP to note that the deployment of CSP Musa will lead to avoidable violence, bloodletting and extra-judicial killings,” adding that “the IGP and the police hierarchy should be ready to bear the guilt of any loss of life, if CSP Musa is not withdrawn from Kogi elections.

“The PDP further counsels the IGP to bear in mind that the people of Kogi state already know the brief CSP Musa has from Governor Bello and the APC.”

The statement commended the people of Kogi state for remaining alert in their readiness to use all means, available in a democracy and within the law, to ensure the exercise of their franchise as well as to defend their votes to the very end, no matter what.

Vanguard

