Kogi Gov, Bello commissions Lokoja Navy Base, Barrack

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday commissioned the Nigeria Navy Ship Lugard and Navy Barracks in Banda established to ensure adequate security of the waterways in the confluence state.

The Governor who at the event restated his security commitments in the state also eulogised the naval for their steadfastness in security Nigeria territories.

The governor afterwards commissioned newly constructed brick model 96 housing units, 1.83km road and other facilities in the new Naval base.

Governor Bello was joined by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; representatives of the Ministry of Works and Housing Ministry of defence, Senate Committee chairman on Navy, top Naval officers and several other guests.

Governor Bello in his keynote address expressed his joy to be a part of the official commissioning after almost a decade of its establishment.

He said the establishment of the Naval base was key to his administration which has as its priorities security and safety of the people of the state.

The Governor Congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and other senior officers of the Navy both serving and retired for bringing to reality the project

“I assured the Navy that their decision to locate the base in the State would not be regretted as I looked forward to other developments like primary and secondary schools, hospitals, ultra modern markets that would take place in the nearest future.

“I thanked the Navy for their doggedness and synergy with other security agencies has improved security and safety of lives and properties in the state.

“While I pledging my continue support to the Navy and other security agencies, I charged them to double their efforts in combating crimes and criminality in the state.”

The Chief of Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas noted that the event was significant to the Navy in adequately discharging its roles as the base would assist in employing effectively its resources and man power.

Vice Admiral Ibas pointed out that the Navy Barracks in Banda would house both operational and administrative activities including barracks, schools, hospitals, residence for Naval staffs and civilians.

He commended Kogi State Governor for the continued support given to the Navy and his continued commitment in ensuring the security and safety of lives and properties in the State.

“The dredging on rivers Niger and Benue by the Federal Government necessitated the establishment of the Naval base to ensure adequate security of the waterways in the area.”

