Kia’s new largest SUV Telluride makes waves, beats competitors

By Theodore Opara

THOUGH it is yet to be introduced into the Nigerian market, Kia’s largest vehicle, Telluride is making waves in the United States of America.

Kia Motors America’s (KMA) largest vehicle ever – the Telluride – has been awarded 2020 SUV of the Year by MotorTrend. With its comfortable and functional interior, the Telluride stands out as a well-rounded product that meets the needs of today’s modern family, while its terrific value solidified it as a winner in the SUV segment.

“The Telluride has been an undeniable success since its launch earlier this year, with an impressive number of consumers rediscovering Kia in the highly competitive SUV segment and more than 45,000 units sold to-date,” said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. “Earning MotorTrend’s coveted SUV of the Year award is an honour and a historic moment for the brand, serving to further reinforce Kia’s transformation to a world-class automaker.

“Designed in California and assembled in Georgia, the 2020 Telluride’s bold and boxy shape and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and possibility.

That sentiment is strengthened by its engineering, delivering an enjoyable and confidence-inspiring driving experience. The mid-size SUV offers impressive interior luxury and an upscale cabin, complemented by an array of advanced technology and safety systems featuring standard Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear, Lane Following Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Collision Assist and available Highway Drive Assist, Driver Talk, multi-Bluetooth Connectivity and more.

“This year’s MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition was one of the most competitive we’ve ever had, which makes Kia Telluride’s win all the more significant,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh.

“Telluride absolutely nails our awards criteria – it’s gorgeous, spacious, technology-laden, and offers a great ride for an astonishingly fair price. Congratulations to Kia and the Telluride team.

“With a more than 20-year history, the MotorTrend SUV of the Year award is one of the most sought-after honors by global automotive manufacturers. SUV of the Year judges are comprised of MotorTrend staff as well as two guest judges, Johan de Nysschen, former head of Audi of America, Infiniti Motor Co. and Cadillac division and Tom Gale, former head of Chrysler design.

Vanguard