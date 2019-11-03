Vanguard Logo

Just in: Sylva, Kyari arrive Lagos, inspect $12bn Dangote refinery

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and other top government officials have arrived the $12 billion Dangote Refinery for inspection.

The visit that is fueled by the strategic importance of the project in meeting Nigeria’s future domestic petroleum products demand and export also aims at ascertaining progress made, problems encountered and assistance that could be offered to complete it.

Details coming soon…

 

