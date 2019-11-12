Just in: Hate speech bill passes first reading

A bill, National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches has passed first reading on Tuesday in the Senate.
The bill was sponsored by the senator representing Niger North, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who is the Senate Deputy Chief Whip.
READ ALSO: Hate Speech offenders to ‘die by hanging’ Bill resurfaces in Senate
Amongst other bills that passed first reading were National Religious Equity Commission, Constituency Development Fund, National Agency for Technology Incubation.
Details coming…