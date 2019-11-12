Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: Hate speech bill passes first reading

On 1:10 pmIn Newsby
Just in: Hate speech bill passes first reading
President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan

A bill,  National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches has passed first reading on Tuesday in the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by the senator representing Niger North,  Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who is the Senate Deputy Chief Whip.

READ ALSO: Hate Speech offenders to ‘die by hanging’ Bill resurfaces in Senate

Amongst other bills that passed first reading were National Religious Equity Commission, Constituency Development Fund,  National Agency for Technology Incubation.

Details coming…

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.