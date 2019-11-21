Just in: Gunmen attack commissioner in Ibadan, kill driver

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Abdulraheem Abiodun, killing his driver in the process.

His orderly who was also attacked by the gunmen is currently hospitalised after sustaining bullet wound.

The attack which reportedly took place last night around 8:00 p.m. happened just after the Commissioner was dropped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Channelstv reports that the motive of the attack is still unknown at the time of this report.

Police authorities in the state said their will be a briefing with journalists later in the day to give further details on the incident.

