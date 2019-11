By Babajide Komolafe & Emma Ujah

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 percent for the fourth time this year.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele disclosed this while addressing the press at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today in Abuja.

