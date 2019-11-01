Judge’s Kidnap: APC chieftain tasks Obaseki on Security

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Former Chief Press Secretary to Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Prince John Mayaki, has condemned the reported kidnap of an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme on Wednesday by gunmen, urging the governor to focus his energy on tackling security challenges in the state and lessen his focus on politicking.

Mayaki, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC described the incident as yet another avoidable sad occurrence and further indication of the complete breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

Mayaki accused Obaseki of focusing exclusively on politics at the expense of governance.

“Security is at its lowest level ever in the history of Edo State due to the incompetence of the state’s Chief Security Officer, Mr Godwin Obaseki. Today, families in Edo State are made to bear unimaginable pain as a result of senseless criminal attacks including kidnappings, killings, and violence”, he said in a statement yesterday.

ALSO READ:

Speaking further, he said; “Not long ago, the state was thrown into a state of confusion over similar kidnap of Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin of Irrua Specialist Hospital even though he was travelling within Benin City, in broad daylight, with a retinue of attached police officers, some of whom were killed. His release was secured after a reported payment of ransom and the Governor made another empty promise of avoiding a repeat.

“Since the Governor’s empty promise, a metaphor for his entire stay in office, more citizens have been kidnapped and killed. Other residents, irrespective of status, are now afraid to move around or conduct businesses for fear of being kidnapped or attacked. Worse still, instead of curbing this ugly development, Governor Godwin Obaseki is directly compounding the problem with his association with notorious thugs and tacit encouragement of violence just to further a selfish political ambition,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mayaki recounted incidences where political allies of the Governor vowed to visit any voice of opposition to Mr Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid with violence.

“Without a doubt, Mr Godwin Obaseki has sanctioned violent repression of political opponents in Edo State and this sad development has triggered a cascade of events contributing to the larger insecurity witnessed in the state. When the highest body in the state turns a blind eye to the brutal assault of citizens because of their political choices, other criminals take a cue and participate in the free for all,” he said.

Mayaki also queried the effectiveness of the pseudo-state police set up by the Governor.

“Mr Obaseki established ‘Operation Wabazigan’ and got his illegal Assembly to approve huge sums for it from the state treasury. However, in spite of this, security in Edo State has grown worse because funds meant for this security outfit were mismanaged and diverted, with the hired officers used principally for the intimidation of political opponents.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.