It’s false: Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, reacts to $20m fraud, money laundering allegations

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has described bank fraud and money laundering allegations by the United States Attorney as false.

The United States Attorney’s Office stated that Allen Onyema has been involved in fraud of about $20m, using bank accounts credited to his name in Georgia.

Responding to the shocking allegations, Allen Onyema described as false, stating that “has never laundered any money whatsoever as every aircraft bought was transacted through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

Onyema said: “Thank you for reaching out to me. I can confirm to you that all allegations are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man whose only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve wellbeing.

“As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictment that only contains charges. I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find NO dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.

“Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted.

“I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose. The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts,” he said.

Also charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme is Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s chief of Administration and Finance.

Allen Onyema, 56, of Lagos, Nigeria, and Ejiroghene Eghagha, 37, of Lagos, Nigeria, were indicted on November 19, 2019, on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit credit application fraud, and three counts of credit application fraud.

Additionally, Allen Onyema was charged with 27 counts of money laundering, and Eghagha was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

Vanguard