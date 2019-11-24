Is Davido really 27 years old?

By Sylvester Kwentua

On Thursday, while Davido was celebrating his 27 years old birthday, many had nice words to say about him in all honesty but what caught the attention of this reporter, was two social media comments from two important people in his life; Chioma, his fiancée and Peruzzi, his friend.

Peruzzi, @Peruzzi_vibes wrote this on his Instagram page “Happy birthday baddest!! Na only God know your real age. Thanks for being a good leader and brother all the way. I dey with you till 6ft. Love you my G. Long life filled with big moves”.

Chioma, his wife and mother of his son,@thechefchi responded to Peruzzi with this “LMAO! He has been 27 for like three years now. Make we dey watch “

Now, why will two people who seem to know a lot about Davido, doubt his age? Why will Chioma joke about him being 27 years, for three years now! Is there more to this matter than what they are willing to reveal? Is Davido really 27?

Vanguard