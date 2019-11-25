IPPIS: ASUU, OAU Chapter provides NUTAS as alternative system

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), branch has provided an alternative system to the platform the federal government directed its members to register with, restating it resolution to avoid enrolling on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union at the end of it Congress held on Monday in the university and made available to journalists around 8 pm said it had met with the senate with a view to resolving the crisis.

Signed by the branch chairman, Adeola Egbedokun, the statement disclosed that the union National Leadership had provided an alternative system known as the ‘Nigerian Universities Transparency and Accountability System’ (NUTAS).

He added a committee had been put in place to work on the alternative, saying it is at 33 per cent completion.

According to the statement, the union has resolved that none of its members would cooperate with any person from the office of the Accountant-General on enrollment in IPPIS, saying it would educate other members of the university community on the issues in contention, especially the legal issues.

It reads in part, “ASUU principal officers had met with the Nigerian senate on IPPIS with a view to resolving the issues. The leadership of the union has provided an alternative to IPPIS, called (NUTAS), Nigerian Universities Transparency and Accountability system and a committee have been set up to work on the alternative.

The committee is working tirelessly and has achieved 33% completion.

Member of the branch should not cooperate with any persons from the Office of the AGF, who may be sent to the university of IPPIS enrollment.

That members, as well as other members of the university community, should be educated on the issues of contention on the issues, particularly, as regards the matter of law”.

