I’m addicted to big bum, Timaya declares

By Benjamin Njoku

Afro-dancehall artiste, Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya,has spoken about his addiction to voluptuous women.

In his new single, the self-acclaimed plantain boy is seeking redemption. Timaya who gained popularity in the mid-2000s was seen confessing his sins to Daddy Freeze in his new music video, ‘Sili-Kon’ which dropped yesterday. The highlife-infused song also exuded upbeat energy.

The song is centered around the praise of the female anatomy with emphasis on their derriere which he appreciates better when they are in large sizes. He teams up with producer, Kel-P Vibes, to create a heavy mid-tempo tune, with a catchy hook laced in his local dialect.

The visual opens with Timaya at a confession booth with a priest, Daddy Freeze to confess his obsession with the female derriere, as he sees them everywhere he goes and can’t help but ruminate over the sight. He added that his friends and acquaintances call the derriere ‘Sili-Kon’ but that he is the only one who can say whether or not they are natural or artificial (silicon).

In the narration, Timaya revealed that these women would never let him go and are likewise always around him.

The video, directed by Unlimited LA and shot in Lagos features an array of beautiful well-endowed ladies who flaunts their fleshy ‘derriere’, as they prove beyond doubt that African ladies are naturally blessed.

