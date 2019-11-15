Ifeanyi Ubah seek to extend fine run against Rivers United

It is global international break which sees Nigeria play Lesotho on Sunday – yet fans in Nigeria will enjoy double offerings as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixtures still hold on the weekend.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah versus Rivers United at the Nnewi stadium is one match to keep an eye on this weekend, as it promises to be interesting.

FC IFEANYI UBAH

The Anambra Warriors are fresh off a 1-0 win over Adamawa United and a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to MFM in which the Olukoya Boys fought back from an early goal deficit to pick a point.

That’s a sign of how impressive FC Ifeanyiubah have been of late, which makes them “slight” favourites going into the game.

RIVERS UNITED

The Pride of Rivers introduced a key driver in their last match when Bright Onyedikachi came off the bench to change the game against Heartland.

Coach Stanley Eguma will be banking on this encounter to turn their fortunes around as they are yet to register a win this season.

Despite their winless run, Eguma’s team are expected to go out full throttle against the hosts.

KEY MEN

Bright Onyedikachi (Rivers United): The dazzler was a handful against Heartland last weekend.

The petite forward will likely start against his former side, giving him a full match in which to work his magic up front.

Christian Nnaji (FC Ifeanyiubah): You suspect the performance of Christian Nnaji will be key to an FC Ifeanyiubah victory, after he registered his first goal of the season against MFM in Agege.

He must be at his clinical best and take his chances if Uche Okagbue’s men are to win the game.

POSITION

FC Ifeanyiubah are sixth on the NPFL log with four points after their first two matches, while Rivers United are eighth with two points from two games.

KEY STATS

FC Ifeanyiubah have scored in their last five home matches in the League, while Rivers United are yet to score in four consecutive league games away from home.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News