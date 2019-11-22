Breaking News
I-PACE wins Golden Steering Wheel award

JAGUAR’s all-electric Performance SUV has won Germany’s most famous car award, the Golden Steering Wheel. The I-PACE triumphed in the Mid-size SUV category, ahead of the Audi Q3 and Seat Tarraco.

Designed and developed in the UK, the I-PACE was created from a clean sheet of paper with the aim of delivering the world’s best premium electric vehicle – and a true Jaguar driver’s car. Its combination of sports car performance, zero emissions, exceptional refinement, and all-wheel drive SUV usability and practicality make I-PACE the stand-out choice in its segment.

A 90kWh lithium-ion battery enables a range of up to 470km (WLTP) and is capable of charging from 0-80% in around 72 minutes (60kW DC).

