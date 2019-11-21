How our stream two admission works — LASU VC

LASU-VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said the Stream Two admission process introduced by the university is meant to fully prepare beneficiaries for a life of entrepreneurship, apart from bagging degrees in various fields.

He also said the policy is optional for admission seekers and that it was started after due consultations with appropriate authorities at state and federal levels.

READ ALSO:

He stated this while briefing the press in his office recently.

Fagbohun added that those admitted through the stream paid a total of N180,000 including tuition, acceptance and medical fees because they would be attached to partners outside the university who would take them on various skill acquisition programmes.

“The difference between them and other intakes is that they will take those skill acquisition courses throughout the duration of their degree programmes. They will be certificated in those entrepreneurship courses too. It is like what we have in places like the United States where you can major in Accounting and do a minor course in Economics for instance.

“They will run their normal course works on campus and it means they have to put in more hours to do the entrepreneurship courses. There are about 79 courses that they can choose from for their entrepreneurship training.

“Our regular students are trained in entrepreneurship too, but for about two semesters, this new one is deeper and before we started, we did a survey of what other institutions are doing so that ours will be different and better. Also, all regulatory bodies including the National Universities Commission, NUC, were informed and we were given the go-ahead,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director of LASU Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies, Prof. Martins Anetekhai, said a strong quality assurance process had been set up to monitor the process and to ensure that the students get adequate attention and training from the partners taking them on the skill acquisition process.

He allayed the fear of some people that it could create disparity among the university students.

He also explained that the partners were small scale enterprises based in the country.

Vanguard