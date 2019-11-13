How Ihedioha saved UBEC with 3.8 billion — Commissioner 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Commissioner for Education, Viola Onwuliri, yesterday said that the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has paid three years of counterpart fund for the Universal Basic Education, UBEC, to the tune of three hundred and eighty billion naira.

The office of the Imo state governor, on Public Enlightenment by the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Eze Ugochukwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Ugochukwu quoted the commissioner to have said that the counterpart fund was not paid for three years.

According to the public enlightenment department it stated: “The Commissioner for Education, Prof.(Noble Lady) Viola Adaku Onwuliri has commended the lmo State Governor, Rt Hon. Emeka lhedioha for paying the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funds up to date, to N3.8 billion for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Prof. Onwuliri gave the commendation when she paid a working visit to the lmo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) Headquarters, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

“She observed with dismay that the immediate past administration stopped paying the counterpart funds since 2016. However, Prof.Onwuliri poured encomiums on the Governor for living up to expectations by doing the needful.

“The Commissioner reminded the Management and Staff of the Board, that they are also an integral part of the Ministry of Education.

“Consequently, she directed the Executive Chairman to seek approval before taking any action on official matters.

“Prof. Onwuliri also noted that the need for the Board to ensure that school premises are fenced round in order to secure the land from encroachment and the facilities from burglary.”

Ugochukwu said that the commissioner “decried the alarming rate of allegations of racketeering and extortions amongst IMSUBEB staff with regards to the ongoing employments and the award of contracts. Warning that anybody caught in such an illegal act, would be sanctioned accordingly.

“The employment process would be transparent and merit-based. Adding that proficiency in Igbo language and qualifications in Education would be added advantages. Prof. Onwuliri opined that quality Education has to start with quality teachers.

“However, the Education Commissioner frowned at the unclean environment of the IMSUBEB Headquarters, describing it as very appalling. A dirty environment is an act of indiscipline as a discipline must be part of Education.”