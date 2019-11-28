How Edo APC crisis help kept rumblings in PDP says Pastor Ize-Iyamu

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

THE Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2016 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday said the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) helped kept the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the public hence the delay the mass resignation and defection to the APC.

Speaking to journalists in his house in Benin City yesterday, he described the APC as his old home saying he came to help rebuild the APC.

He also said that time has healed the wound that made him left the Action Congress of Nigeria (APC) one of the legacy parties that collapsed into the APC.

“I am going to the APC with an open mind and the first thing I want to do is to contribute my quota, I want to see how I can add value and strength to the party and by next year we will see how it goes. Our lives I the hands of God I can’t say what I want to do but let us pray that God guides us all.

“Before we left ACN then, we held a series of meetings. I have been in politics for years and I don’t and I don’t work alone. My people have been bordering me that we should leave but I kept restraining them otherwise there would have been mass exodus before now but they kept telling me why we should leave and I had no option but APC was carried away by their crisis that they did not notice what was happening in the PDP. I am however happy that PDP has said that they will not feel our exit and that our leaving is not emptying their party.

“I am going to APC with an open mind. I am not going to look at my contributions to it then though people might want to refer to them I am not concerned about that. My concern for them now is how to ensure that the party, APC is strengthened and development gets to the people at the grassroots”, he said.

