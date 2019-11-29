Hit and run driver kills two vigilante operatives in Anambra, guns removed

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Two members of Obosi Central Vigilante Group in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State yesterday lost their lives and their two pump action rifles taken away when suspected hoodlums hit them with their car at their duty post and fled after collecting their guns.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said the victims, Chibuzor Nwobodo and Chidebe Ohaeri were working at Oduzor along Obosi –Nkpor road when the incident happened.

According to him, one Chidebe Emodi, said to be the commander of the Obosi Central Vigilante Group reported the matter at Obosi Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Haruna said: “The victims were allegedly knocked down by a hit and run Toyota Avalon car and two of their pump action guns, Mossberg P990624 and Federal manual 15-1317, carted away to an unknown destination.

“The scene was visited by Police patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Obosi, CSP Usman Ibrahim and victims were rushed to Chukwurah Hospital, Obosi where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor.” No arrest had however been made at the time of filing this report.

The PPRO said the corpses have been deposited at Edward Mortuary, Obosi for autopsy, adding that the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang had also ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Vanguard News