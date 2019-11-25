Breaking News
Translate

Heritage Bank celebrates International Men’s Day

On 6:59 amIn Business, Finance, Newsby
Heritage Bank

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

HERITAGE Bank  Plc celebrated International Men’s Day 2019 themed: “Making a difference for Men and Boys”, with event held at every Experience Centres – ECs (branches) of the bank across the country.

An indictment is not Conviction, Fani-Kayode throws weight behind Allen Onyema(Opens in a new browser tab)

The bank in a statement said: “To help chart a path that will champion gender parity in grand style, the male staff had engaging activities which include a men’s bonding/mentorship session with various appealing subject of discussions in the ECs, where the senior colleagues initiated the talks alongside other male staff contributed freely to break into the parity ice; pry into how to excel in their homes, career, mental health, politics, family, education, sports and other endeavours of life.

Also, as part of the activities are a themed dressing for the men (Club Jerseys or Polo Shirts on Jeans or Beige Chinos) and a celebration of the men by their female colleagues.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.