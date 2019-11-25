Heritage Bank celebrates International Men’s Day

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

HERITAGE Bank Plc celebrated International Men’s Day 2019 themed: “Making a difference for Men and Boys”, with event held at every Experience Centres – ECs (branches) of the bank across the country.

The bank in a statement said: “To help chart a path that will champion gender parity in grand style, the male staff had engaging activities which include a men’s bonding/mentorship session with various appealing subject of discussions in the ECs, where the senior colleagues initiated the talks alongside other male staff contributed freely to break into the parity ice; pry into how to excel in their homes, career, mental health, politics, family, education, sports and other endeavours of life.

Also, as part of the activities are a themed dressing for the men (Club Jerseys or Polo Shirts on Jeans or Beige Chinos) and a celebration of the men by their female colleagues.”

Vanguard