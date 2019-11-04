Group tasks FG on adequate healthcare financing through budgetary allocation

Norland Industrial Company, an international outfit, has called on the Federal Government to make adequate provision for healthcare services in the budget to adequately address healthcare challenges in the country.

Mr. Romeo Ode, the African representative of the company, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Sunday.

Ode said that adequate utilisation of available funds by the government would help to improve the health sector and the well being and standard of life of Nigerians.

According to him, health is very important to both the political and economic development of the country.

“It is an error to neglect one’s health while pursuing money; in the long run, all the money will always go into treating one illness or another.

“It is obvious that government hospitals in the country are faced with numerous challenges which usually result to inadequate healthcare services.

“Norland deals with different kinds of health products; we have products that can take care of debilitating diseases that can only be managed but not cured,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to key into the Norland Empowerment Programmes, especially the health products, for healthy living.

According to him, some Federal Government-funded hospitals in the country have insufficient machines to treat cancer, in spite of the apparent increase in the number of Nigerians with the disease.

The company’s African representative also maintained that healthcare financing remained the solution to the functional health system in the country.

On entrepreneurship, he tasked youths to acquire adequate skills and shun vices while striving to be self-reliant so as to contribute to the development of the country.

“The youths of a country are the manpower of the economy; if our youths are fully engaged, the society will be crime-free.

“We have a lot of potentials and natural resources in this country but we are still poor. If we engage the youths, Nigeria will be better.

“We are planning to build our company office, hospitals and hotels in Nigeria so that a lot of people can be employed through Norland,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to invest massively in the health sector to curtail the exodus of doctors to other countries.

