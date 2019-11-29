Group hails Senate decision on NDDC budget

…ask President Buhari to inaugurate new Board

By Ochuko Akuopha

Niger Delta Accountability Network, NDAN has commended the decision of the Nigerian Senate to demand the inauguration of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC before the consideration of the commission’s 2019/2020 budget and urged President Mohammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Dr Pius Odibu and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba led board.

The group in A statement by its President, Mr Patrick Funkekeme and General secretary, Comrade Richard Irabor, described the Senate’s decision as a “bold move for the reestablishment of order and due process.

Also read:

“The decision of the Senate has reinforced our faith in the capacity of the 9th National Assembly to provide credible oversight while cooperating with the executive arm”, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate the Senate’s goodwill by directing the newly-confirmed board to resume immediately.

“With its insistence, the Senate has proven to be a dependable ally of the people. The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has shown that it is a law-abiding institution with its decision to follow the law on the defence of the NDDC budget.

“We believe that Mr President as a firm believer in law and due process will not allow the interim management committee to continue to distort the operations of the NDDC”.

The Senate had at its plenary, told the Senate Committee on NDDC to ensure that only the duly confirmed board members were invited to defend the budget.

Vanguard