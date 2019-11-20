Group gives 7-day ultimatum to shut down NDDC

Emma Amaize

YENAGOA- THe 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, yesterday, threatened to carry out mass protest and shut down the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, if after seven days, government refused to inaugurate the governing board duly confirmed by the Senate

Leader of the group, self-professed “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, said the group would liaise with like minds in the region to fulfill its threat.

This came as Meinbutus Federated Communities in Warri South local government area, Delta state, also called on President Muhammadu Buahri to inaugurate the Dr Pius Odubu-led NDDC board.

READ ALSO:

The 21st Century Youths asserted, “We plead with Mr President to urgently constitute the board, as delay in inaugurating it is starving the Niger Delta of needed development that we crave for. We urge that action be expended in this regard or we will be forced to liaise with other like minds and groups for a massive protest and shutting down of the NDDC within the next one week to press home our demands.”

“We implore the president, as a matter of utmost importance, to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission without delay. There is no place in the NDDC Act that interim management committee is recognized.

“The Act setting up the NDDC does not recognize it as being under the purview of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. To this end, all actions to the contrary are ultra vires,” it added.

The group commended the National Assembly, “most especially the Senate for standing up to the occasion of saving the Niger Delta from the dark forces that profit from anarchy and crisis.”

Charleks Mokena and other ex-Meibutus leaders asserted, ‘‘ We believe in the new NDDC board led by the Chairman Dr. Pius Odubu Albert Okumagba, managing director and Maxwell Okoh, Executive directo, Finance and other board members, who have impeccable characters have the capacity to lead NDDC to the desire of all Niger Delta communities.”

‘’ The NDDC board managing director, Albert Okumagba, a man with a sterling leadership qualities as well as financial background as a chartered account that can lead the team of the forensic audit to the admiration of everybody with his past experience.’’ They said.

“We ask President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the illegal and unconstitutional interim NDDC management committee, which was set up a conduit pipe,” they added.