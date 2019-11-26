Ben Agande Kaduna

The group, Consolidated Transparency Initiative (CTI) has commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari for institutionalising transparency regime in the operations of the national oil company, saying that Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) initiative was a welcome innovation.

“Kyari’s TAPE initiative is indeed commendable as it aims to ensure that no room exists for the kind of under-hand dealings that were associated with the NNPC operations in the past, As it has provided that any person caught with any corrupt act would be shown the way out of Corporation without hesitation” the group said in a statement signed by Mallam Rufai Tanko, it’s chairman.

According to Malam Rufai Tanko, the TAPE initiative is a thoughtful innovation that demands a high level of integrity from particularly Depot and Area Managers of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC).

“The initiative, if properly and diligently pursued has the potential of ensuring that both management and operations staff carry out their duties with the highest level of ethical standards in order to break away from the old perception of the Corporation as a centre of sleaze” the statement noted.

According to the Group, Mallam Kyari’s resolve to deal with all officials reported in the sleazy transaction and to reward staff who carried out their duties with distinction is one quality that stands him apart from his predecessors.

“What is expected is for all staff, particularly the field officers to be more operationally-minded to reduce down-time and losses occasioned by the breakdown of equipment that occasioned failures in the past,” it noted.

It said it will closely monitor the performance of the NNPC GMD in order to hold him accountable so that “he does not deviate from his noble beginning”.

