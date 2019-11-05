Forgive us if we have done any wrong, Wike begs FG

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike has prayed Federal Government (FG) to forgive Rivers state people for any wrong they did to warrant perceived federal neglect currently being suffered by the state.

Wike spoke Tuesday in Port Harcourt during maiden delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to downstream investor, Stockgap Terminal by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Bonny.

Highlighting some the vexed issues of federal neglect, the Governor said, “Because it’s Rivers, FG has refused funding the Bodo-Bonny Highway even when NLNG has agreed to borne 50% of the (N120Billion) project cost.

“Even if Rivers has done anything wrong, please we are begging, forgive us, but I don’t think we have done anything wrong as Rivers people. Rivers is the better place to invest. We continue to support every investment brought here and the gratitude we get is that key investors are embracing our confidence to invest here why some people are de-marketing the state.”

Declining earlier promise to dredge the Bonny channels for ease of vessel movements, Wike said, “What is the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) doing? Rivers government should now be the one to dredge the channels and NPA is busy collecting levies and revenues from marine operators?

“Why should that be? You don’t expect me to dredge waterways for NPA to be collecting all the money. You (FG) are building a new Port in Lagos, but those in Rivers you rendered idle, grounded with no development attention.”

Wike pledged to upgrade the road leading to the Stock pad Terminal where Rivers and neighbouring states can now get closer and cheaper access to LPG instead of trucking from Lagos before now, the governor, however, cautioned management of the firm to carry the host Rumuolumeni along.

“What we won’t condone about investors investing in Rivers is denying our people deserved employment quota. You must ensure that we get the right quota of our people to work here and give adequate training to them to be better placed to excel in the industry”, Wike told management of the company.

Vanguard Nigeria News