FoodbayTV partners Devon Kings for ‘Street Foodz Naija’

By Ayo Onikoyi

FoodbayTV, a platform of Maxima Media Group, has announced a new platform to be sponsored by Devon Kings: “Street Foodz Naija”; A televised and digitally transmitted docu-reality series that will showcase the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies and award the finalist with a one million naira cash prize, renovated space and loads of consolation prizes.

Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, spoke on the process for the competition and its incentives at the recent Press Parley:

“Our Judges have taken time to go through each and every entry, the contestants were chosen purely on merit and based on a potential to give our local street foods culinary recognition in the ‘glocal’ Food Space. We are truly excited to embark on this journey with Devon Kings, and I believe it’s also important to note that it’s the first of its kind in Africa. This is all in a bid to ensuring that we change the food narrative in Nigeria and put the African food on the world food map.”

A call for entry was publicised on Radio and TV and on popular social media platforms. Contestants were encouraged to make videos based on certain criteria to compete and from it, contestants were selected based on: Popularity, Uniqueness of entries, Food type and Creativity, Ability to move their food business to the next level.

Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Marketing Director, Devon King’s, spoke on three things the viewers of the show should expect.

“First, Street food is all about taste and diversity. This will provide a great opportunity to understand how Street food is prepared and the process. Second, Passion and Creativity. Anyone that likes food will tell you the manner in which you cook, the people you enjoy the food with and how it is served is a very emotional experience. The contestants have really come from the grassroots and they have their stories. Perhaps someone will be inspired to start a business; and finally, Entertainment, Education, Recipes, and challenging the creativity of the street food chefs.”

A total of 13 candidates were shortlisted from the call for entry process. These 13 shortlisted contestants as the show progresses will share their food stories, their journey, and the uniqueness of their business. The audience are to vote for the best story over the next 13 weeks, from which 7 contestants would then be chosen. These 7 will then face a series of trials known as “street credibility tests”. The contestants will then move on to the semi-finals and the grand finale. The finale will hold at the Street Food Festival, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Three high profile individuals in the food and nutrition space were selected as judges, to give a professional edge to the choice of contestants for the series: Etteh Assam popularly known as Chef Etteh, one of the top street food and grill chefs with over 18 years of experience. Adetomi ‘Imoteda’ Aladeokomo popularly known as Chef Imoteda is a Nigerian Chef and co-owner of Eko Street Eat, a company that specializes in bringing innovative twists to Nigerian street food. She is known for her indelible skill in the art of food fusion, presentation and plating and finally Adedamola “AskDamz” Ladejobi, a certified Personal Nutritionist and Weight loss Expert. She is the Founder/CEO of ASKDAMZ, a weight management, health, and wellness company.

Ipsit Chakrabarti, Deputy Managing Director, Devon King’s, spoke on the purpose of sponsoring the docu-series.

“Food brings out the essence of a culture. Different cities, different cultures, different people, different businesses. Often It is not possible for one to experience everything. So, through this journey with FoodbayTV, we are trying to bring in the essence of Street Foodz in Nigeria. We wish to create a platform to reach the street foods in Nigeria and reach many entrepreneurs, encourage these entrepreneurs and celebrate their success.”

The maiden season will involve productions across four states: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Abuja. The series will be aired over a 13-week period on 6 major terrestrial TV platforms across Nigeria. It will be digitally streamed on the Foodbay.tv website and major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Youtube (@foodbaytv) and will end with the Street Food Fest, which promises to be a delightful combination of street food elements: Music, Arts and most importantly, all categories of street food.

FoodbayTV is an African Food TV platform, covering all categories of food content from culinary to beverages, liquor, cakes and pastries, reality shows, local treats, talk shows and features which seek to showcase healthy African Food and Lifestyle.

Vanguard