FirstBank partners CFA Society on 2019 Ethics Challenge

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with the CFA Society Nigeria to host its annual flagship event, the Ethics Challenge.

The Ethics Challenge was designed to increase students’ awareness of the ethical dilemmas and issues they may face when they enter the investment management industry.

At the Ethics Challenge, students are given an ethics case study to analyze, evaluate, recommend and present to a panel of judges.

According to CFA Society Nigeria President, Mr. Banji Fehintola, “The annual Ethics Challenge embodies CFA Society Nigeria’s mission to promote the highest standards of ethics in our investment and financial services industry. It touches on many of CFA Institute’s Future of Finance six areas of focus which include: Transparency and Fairness, Regulation and Enforcement, and Safeguarding the System.

It also promotes ethical awareness and fosters a healthy investment industry that works for the ultimate benefit of society. Through our collaboration with First Bank of Nigeria Limited to run this competition annually, we will continue to invest in our university students and we hope to build the commitment of our future professionals to operate according to sound ethical principles”.

Expressing her delight on FirstBank’s support and participation in the CFA Ethics Challenge, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “through our 125 years of existence, we at FirstBank pride ourselves in being exemplary in ensuring that global best practices are upheld through our adherence to ethical standards across our organizational practices and activities.

“We recognize the impact of the CFA Society Nigeria through its giant strides in fostering Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct amongst university students and other touch points in the society in preparing them to overcome ethical challenges that they may face in the workplace environment.”

