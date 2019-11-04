FCTA pledges to complete abandoned projects in Councils

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has expressed concern over what it described as total neglect of projects in the Area Councils, disclosing of its resolve to complete all abandoned projects in the six Area Councils

Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who made this known yesterday while on tour of facilities of Kuje Area Council, specifically expressed worry over the dilapidating state of Kuje mini stadium, describing it as one of the “nonexistent projects” in the council.

She, however, reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration drive towards completion of all abandoned projects, stressing that the FCT Administration may consider the option of Public, Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to complete some of the identified projects.

The minister, according to his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austin Elemue also used the occasion to advocate for adequate funding of the Area Councils aimed at decongesting the city centre, noting that the tour of facilities was to identify areas of urgent needs.

She said; “as far as I am concerned, the Kuje stadium is nonexistent because it has not been put to effective use in the past five years. The entrance has been overtaken by refuse dump and no sporting activities are taking place in the main stadium.

“We are going to build shops at the entrance of the stadium, and that will discourage people from dumping their wastes right by the side of the stadium. We are even considering the option of Public-Private Partnership PPP arrangement to achieve this because if the stadium is put to effective use, some of our youths will be meaningfully engaged.

“Basically, we are focusing on completion of abandoned projects in the Area Councils and that is the essence of the tour. President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate is to complete all abandoned projects”.

At the Kuje Women Development Centre, the minister ordered for immediate use of the centre by the Social Development Secretariat, noting that some of the equipment has laid fallow for too long.

Earlier, Chairman of the Council, Hon. Suleiman Sabo said despite the paucity of funds, the council has in the past six months been able to empower the youths of the area through provision of entrepreneurial tools, provision of functional and effective free healthcare delivery system, among others.

The chairman, however, sought stronger collaboration with the FCT Administration to boost its revenue drive in order to augment the federal allocation.

On the recent incidences of kidnapping and robbery experienced in the council, he said his administration is not resting on its oars with support from security agencies in collaboration with the FCTA to curb insecurity in the council, adding that his administration is specifically working hard to stop the insistent attacks and kidnapping in Kpegi community.

As an agrarian community, Sabo stressed the need for the provision of accessible roads to move farm produce from the farms to other parts of the FCT.