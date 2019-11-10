FCT Minister targets job opportunities for Women, Youth

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, FCT Minister of State, says the administration will provide an opportunity for 120 women and youths to acquire skills in each of the six area councils by Dec. 1.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, quoted the minister as saying during An Evening with Friends of NTA Channel 5, Abuja.

The minister said that the measure would pull out a total of 720 women and youths from joblessness to being employers of labour in the first 100 days in office of the present FCT Administration.

She also that plans had reached an advanced stage for the provision of 10 boreholes in each of the six area councils to address the challenges of water and sanitation among rural communities in the territory.

Aliyu, who acknowledged that the task of running a megacity was enormous but not insurmountable, also solicited for the support of NTA Channel 5 and other notable media organisations for the realisation of “Abuja of our dream.”

“In the past three weeks, I embarked on a tour of facilities in the six area councils to ascertain the level of infrastructural decay in the rural communities with a view to fixing them in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to complete all abandoned and ongoing projects.

“In all of these inspection tours, I have been able to identify areas of needs and prioritised them for proper execution.

” To start with, we are carrying out comprehensive work on our youth centre in Nyanya for skills acquisition of women and youths across the Area Councils.

“It is my pleasure to report to you that by Dec. 1, as part of activities to mark 100 days in office, we will engage 120 women and youths in different skills in each area council of the territory.

” Also, plans have been concluded to provide 10 boreholes in each area council to address the challenges of adequate water supply and sanitation.”

She thanked NTA Channel 5 for the support she had received from the station since her assumption of office by broadcasting the activities and events of the administration.

