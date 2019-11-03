FCT Minister of state vows greater protection for Women

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has pledged greater protection for the rights and dignity of women in the territory, disclosing of the Administration’s resolve to ensuring that henceforth no woman is abused in the nation’s capital.

Aliyu, herself a crusader of women economic empowerment called on women to engage in meaningful ventures with a view to bridging the gender gap in the society.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austin Elemue said Dr Aliyu was speaking shortly after receiving in audience the management of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP led by its Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, who paid a courtesy visit to FCT Administration.

The minister noted that the FCT Administration has put measures in place to rehabilitate victims of sexual abuse, with a view to integrating them into the larger society, stressing that the Administration was already in partnership with NAPTIP and other relevant government agencies.

According to her, “it might interest you to know that the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the office of the minister have been in the battlefront against trafficking in women and sexual abuse.

“In fact, we even have centres in Nyanya, Bwari, Gwako and other places, even in Kuje where we keep victims and even rehabilitate them. After giving them training, we further reunite them with their families and reintegrate them into the larger society.

“This has been on for a very long time. We even have orphanages we are also running, but government, as you know, is a continuous process and we are willing to partner with NAPTIP to curb women trafficking. But you know that Nigeria is a very large society and FCT is not a small place.

“So, with this collaboration with existing agencies, we just need the human capital, trained skills to implement some of these laws and it will go a long way in curbing the social menace in the society especially within the Federal Capital Territory ranging from sexual abuse, women trafficking and others.

“We do have training centres for women and youth in Nyanya and in these centres, we train them to use the computer to improve on their skills. We have a large printing press, even though that printing press is broken down, but we are fixing it because it has the capacity to accommodate over 1, 200 victims and that will go a long way in addressing some of the problems being faced.

“At the end of the training, we provide them with takeoff grant and starter packs. This collaboration with NAPTIP will go a long way in protecting the rights and dignity of womanhood and victims of sexual abuse”.

Also speaking, the Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okay-Donli, acknowledged that the FCT Administration has done a lot in the protection of women’s rights.

