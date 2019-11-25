FBNQuest gets approval to collect customs duties

vanguardBy Elizabeth Adegbesan

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has been approved by the Nigeria Customs Service as the first designated merchant bank in Nigeria authorised for the collection of customs duties and taxes.

The bank in a statement said this development validates its reputation for excellent service delivery and efficient processing of international transactions through its trade services platform.

It stated: “The joint agreement with the Nigeria Customs, and the full integration process with the bank’s payment application system will ensure that businesses now have access to further enhanced turnaround for Form M customs duty related transactions, end-to-end import processes, as well as shipping document endorsement, delivery and collection.”

Vanguard