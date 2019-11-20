Vanguard Logo

Father docked over alleged cruelty to his baby

The police, on Wednesday, arraigned one Mr Livingstone Okpezi in a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged cruelty to his child  

The defendant, who resides at Angwan Sarki Orozo, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to a child.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mohammed Lawal, told the court that the complainant, Nwabeke Ginika, who lives in Orozo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karshi Police Station on Oct. 21.

Lawal alleged that the defendant snatched the baby from the mother with force and threatened to dump the baby at a motherless baby home.

He also alleged that the defendant threatened to cut the baby into two.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 238 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Isa Anas, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000  with one surety in like sum.

Anas adjourned the case until Dec. 16, for hearing.

