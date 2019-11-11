Fantasy football highs and lows

Fantasy football comprises virtual football teams and general managers. Players take part in a draft to select team rosters. You can create a complete team comprising of real players from any soccer league.

Many gamers don’t understand how teams earn points in fantasy football. You can play it in Betway on your phone. Here are the highs and lows of week 10 fantasy football.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Highs

The stocks of the following players will rise in week 10:

Devin Singletary (RB BUF)

Bring Devin on SiriusXM and assign him to the DFS RB coach. He will have an exemplary performance this week. Devin made 20 carries in 95 yards at the end of last week. He hauled three receptions on four targets. He currently has 23 fantasy points.

Hunter Renfrow (WR OAK)

Renfrow was a league sleeper last year. He didn’t perform well in his first six games this season. Renfrow didn’t make any outing. Even so, he has improved a lot in the last two games. He made four receptions and one touchdown in Week 8 when they faced the Texans. In Week 9, he made six passes and a touchdown on several targets.

He garnered 17 fantasy points. Hunter will earn more points in upcoming fantasy matchups against Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, and Jets. As any football fan, we recommend you to check footballfans.net, to keep you updated.

DK Metcalf (WR SEA)

Metcalf was in high spirits in their match against the Bucs. He made six receptions over 123 yards and a touchdown. He converted on nine targets. He garnered 16 fantasy points in his first five games. Consider adding him to your fantasy football league. The Seahawks recently signed Josh Gordon. He might affect Metcalf’s share soon.

Kenyan Drake (RB ARI)

Drake finished for Miami with a touchdown, 15 carries over 110 yards and four receptions for 52 yards. Besides, he made a two-point conversion. His team traded him to the Cardinals. But, his future in the team is uncertain. He has to contend with Chase Edmonds and David Johnson for a slot in the roster.

Trade Candidates with Low Stock

Here are two candidates whose stock dropped this week:

Marlon Mack (RB IND)

Mack plays for the Colts but he isn’t excelling in fantasy football. He made 21 carries over 89 yards in Week 9. Unfortunately, Mack didn’t make any reception or touchdown. He garnered 8.9 points in the league. The Colts player hasn’t reached 20 points a week since January. He makes poor passes to other players thus having a low rank.

Keenan Allen (WR LAC)

Keenan is a talented wide receiver in fantasy football. He made three catches over 40 yards this week. Allen hasn’t reached double digits in his previous four games. Also, he hasn’t exceeded 12.3 points in the last four games. In the past, Keenan averaged 29.2 points per game. It is wise not to ad him in your lineup.

Week 10 fantasy football is more competitive than last week’s game. It is important to check your points regularly to transfer or sign players. Pick the right candidates to win the fantasy playoffs. Betway provides a fantasy football betting option. Check key injuries when you set your lineup. Alvin Kamara, Adam Thielen, Brandin Cooks, and David Johnson are sidelined with injuries.