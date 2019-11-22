Extant Laws of Customs outdated, Customs CG

…Says Customs raked N1.125 Trillion in 10 Months, Non functional Scanners at Scanning Sites affecting us

…Expected Revenue for 2019 is N1.357 trillion, Sets Revenue Target of N1.679 Trillion for 2020

…Says Nigeria’s Borders remain largely porious

…Avoid over Projection of Revenue Target, Senate Warns

By Henry Umoru

THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, retd has told the Senate that the extant laws of the Service such as the Customs and Excise Management Act, CEMA are outdated.

According to him, the Act which allows for the restriction of the movement of goods into and out of Nigeria by land or inland waters and to appoint stations are long overdue for review, even as he stressed that the rules and regulation in these operational guidelines no longer meet up with modern day challenges, adding that this has reduced measurably, the accruing revenue against the volume of trade.

Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North led Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff to defend the proposed 2020 Budget Estimates, Customs boss said that the agency raked a total sum of N1.125trillion for a period of ten months from January to October this year.

According to him, the Service collected the sum of N207.19 billion as Value Added Tax( VAT) on imports for the period under review, just as he said that despite the anti- smuggling drive of the Service, Nigeria’s Borders remain largely porious which leads to smuggling activities.

Ali said that the gross expected revenue collection with VAT inclusive for 2019 Fiscal year is put at N1.357 trillion.

According to him, the revenue target by the Service in 2020 Financial year is set at N1.679 Trillion, consisting of N1.500 trillion for Federation and N178.62 billion for Non- Federation, adding that when compared with the 2019 Revenue Target, the 2020 Revenue Target is higher by N741.43 billion or 44.17 percent.

Ali who told the Senators that the Non functional Scanners at the various Customs’ scanning sites has adversely contributed to the Service’s inability to carry out effective examination for selective consignments.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Francis Alimikhena cautioned the Customs Service against over Projection of targeted revenue, saying that the agency should come up achievable figures.

Vanguard