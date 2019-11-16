Breaking News
EU/British Council/RoLAC: Campaign against Sexual, Gender-based Violence

Campaign objectives and activities
Sexual violence is one of the most serious crimes affecting women and girls in Nigeria. Despite the size of the problem, there are limited facilities to help victims and the number of cases of sexual violence and rape reported and prosecuted are few compared to the number of victims
Sexual Assault Referral Centre, SARC is a completely confidential service for victims of sexual assault
Contact SARC Network for information on how your State Government can establish and operate SARC centres

Role of Media partners

Bottom Line

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme is a 4-year (2017 – 2021) programme funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council in Nigeria.  The aim of the RoLAC Programme is to enhance good governance in Nigeria, by contributing to the strengthening of the rule of law and curbing corruption. The programme is doing this by supporting reform initiatives led by the federal and state criminal justice institutions, anti-corruption agencies, civil society, citizens and the media.  RoLAC’s interventions are focused on 5 states: Adamawa, Anambra, Edo Kano, Lagos – and at the Federal level.

In particular, RoLAC has supported initiatives that have resulted in the adoption by states, of laws and practices that facilitate access to justice for women, children, and persons with disabilities; and is now focused on supporting state governments and civil society in the implementation and embedding of these laws and practices.

