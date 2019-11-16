READ ALSO: Over 100 families contacted following alleged sexual assault involving multiple children at nursery

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme is a 4-year (2017 – 2021) programme funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council in Nigeria. The aim of the RoLAC Programme is to enhance good governance in Nigeria, by contributing to the strengthening of the rule of law and curbing corruption. The programme is doing this by supporting reform initiatives led by the federal and state criminal justice institutions, anti-corruption agencies, civil society, citizens and the media. RoLAC’s interventions are focused on 5 states: Adamawa, Anambra, Edo Kano, Lagos – and at the Federal level.

In particular, RoLAC has supported initiatives that have resulted in the adoption by states, of laws and practices that facilitate access to justice for women, children, and persons with disabilities; and is now focused on supporting state governments and civil society in the implementation and embedding of these laws and practices.

