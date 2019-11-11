By Levinus Nwabughiogu Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians especially the Muslim faithful to pray for peace, unity and progress of the country. The charge came on the heels of the this year’s Eid-El Maulud celebrations which was marked worldwide yesterday. Wishing the faithful the joy of the moment, the PDP Caucus also asked them to pray to God to conquer insecurity, several killings and kidnapping across the country, economic hardship and continuous infrastructural decay, asking them to extend their love to other Nigerians.

Also read: Jointly signed by its leaders which included Reps Kingsley Chinda (leader); Chukwuka Onyema (Deputy Leader); Umar Barde (Whip PDP Caucus) and Ajibola Muraina (Deputy Whip PDP Caucus), the statement issued on Monday read thus: “We hereby for ourselves and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives join several well-meaning Nigerians to heartily felicitate with Muslim faithful across the globe, particularly those in Nigeria, as they mark this year’s Eid-El Maulud celebrations

“We rejoice with our Muslim brethren and urge them to use this occasion which marks the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammed to continue to pray for the peace, progress and unity of the country, particularly against the backdrop of the numerous challenges facing us as a Nation, including the general state of insecurity and several killings and kidnapping across the country, economic hardship, continuous infrastructural decay and visionless governance which is hinged on crude force, blackmail and sabotage.

“We urge our Muslim brethren to also imbibe and demonstrate the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice/selflessness, love and peaceful co-existence with others- qualities which represent some of the cardinal principles which the Holy Prophet preached, practised and stood for.

“Once more, congratulations and happy Eid-El Maulud celebrations.”