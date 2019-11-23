Egbona, Rep Member, appointed into APC NEC

By Dapo Akinrefon

A member of the House of Representatives from the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, Dr Alex Egbona, has been appointed into the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He is among the very few members of the House of Representatives that have been recognised from the appointment. The letter conveying the news to him also invited him to attend the party’s NEC holding today(November 22) in Abuja, which will also have President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

Egbona joined the party in 2015 under which platform he contested the election and won as the only opposition party member from Cross River State. He is currently the deputy chairman, House of Representatives committee on petroleum downstream.

Commenting on the appointment, Egbona said in a statement on Friday that it was a thing of honour for him to be so honoured by his party to belong the highest decision making organ of the APC. He promised not to disappoint those who considered him for the position.

“I am really humbled today by the news of my appointment into the NEC of my party. I see this as another opportunity to serve my party, my country and indeed the people of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River State.

“I will not take this honour for granted. It is an opportunity to contribute my ideas to the continuous growth of our party. I believe that the God who has made this possible, will also give me the wisdom to contribute when and where necessary.”

A former chairman of Abi Local Government who is also the director-general of the Alex Egbona Campaign Organisation, Mr Chuks Agube, in reacting to the appointment said “by this appointment, he is in the pinnacle of the decision making body of our great party, the APC.

“Coming at this very auspicious time, we believe that God is at work. We know that the joy of serving our people will always remain his strength. His towering personality and accomplishments can never be diminished by any man. He is truly a perfect work of arts in God’s gallery.”

Vanguard Nigeria News