EFCC to arraign Mompha November 25

…His Lebanese accomplice, Koudeih also charged

Ismaila Mustapha (Mompha)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos office is to arraign Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha before a Federal High Court, Lagos on Monday, November 25, 2019.

A 14- count criminal charge bordering on money laundering has been filed and served on the suspect who is currently in the custody of the Commission.

He is to be arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Investments Limited, the firm through which he allegedly laundered N14 billion.

The social media celebrity was arrested based on actionable intelligence linking him to fraud and money laundering on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Mompha who allegedly perpetrate his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator used the BDC business he jointly owns with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

In a related development, Kayode Philip and Hamza Koudeih, high valued targets in Organized Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN) will also be arraigned during the week.

They have been duly served with a 24-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

It will be recalled that Hamza Koudeih a Lebanese was arrested in Lagos recently.

Hamza allegedly operates two firms namely THK Services Limited and CHK Properties Limited through which he allegedly laundered about N19billion.

