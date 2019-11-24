Edo has formidable, corruption-free judiciary — Dep. Gov

The Edo Deputy Governor, Mr. has said that the state has a formidable and corruption-free judiciary. Shaibu stated this at a reception organised in honour of the newly sworn-in state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Esther Edigin on Sunday in Benin.

According to him, it is a thing of joy that the transition in the judiciary is seamless and without any hassle.

“Talking more seriously, we have a formidable and corruption-free judiciary system in the state. The Edo judiciary has never been mentioned in any corruption case.

“As you assume office, our joy is that the judiciary will be better than you met it.

“I watched your predecessor during her speech; I saw the joy of a fulfilled mother, like these my children that I left behind have kept the fire burning and the light is still shining,” he said.

The deputy governor prayed to God to give the new CJ the grace to make the right decisions, especially in critical situations, and succeed in the assignment.

vanguard