THE Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, has called for the inclusion of chartered stockbrokers in policy formulation and investment drive for the country.

The former Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, Prof. Ndi Okereke Onyiuke, stated this at the ongoing 23rd Annual Conference of Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers, CIS in Lagos.

She said: “For the country to attract the needed foreign and local investment there is need to involve the chartered stockbrokers who have vast knowledge in securities and investment dealings and have the technical skills to woo investors into our market and economy in general.”

Onyiuke, who was the Director General of the NSE for 12 years before her retirement said: “For the economy to achieve its desired growth capital market must be taken serious in the policy formulation as money market alone cannot grow the economy, rather capital market is key as it is used as a vehicle for wealth creation.”

She said: “Capital market is more needed in the economic transformation of any county. So the Federal Government needs to interact with the stockbrokers for investment opportunities. The money market cannot grow the economy alone as the capital market is more needed because it is used as a vehicle for wealth creation. It is in the best interest of government for it to go with stockbrokers during road shows abroad to attract foreign investors.

“Government must go with financial experts that know how to convince investors to invest in our market. In the United States and other developed countries, stock market professionals are key to their policy formulation.”

