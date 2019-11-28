Eat’N’Go commits N50m to Slum2School project

By Princewill Ekwujuru

IN celebration of this year’s United Nations World Children’s Day, Eat’N’Go Limited, a franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, said its committing the sum of N50 million into the Slum2School Africa project.

Slum2School is a volunteer-driven developmental organization that provides quality education to disadvantaged children in Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of quality education in Nigeria, Patrick McMichael, Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Limited said, “Every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education, which is why we decided at Eat’N’Go to lend our support to Slum2School to raise funds to send 1000 kids to school. We believe that everyone has a role to play in addressing the issue of illiteracy as well as to sustain a healthy literacy rate in Nigeria.

“According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria which means that there is a growing concern in Nigeria’s educational sector. With our donation, we are excited on how much impact we have been able to create as well as the smiles we have been able to put on the faces of these children in Nigeria.

“We would like to also encourage individuals and other institutions to help make an impact in Nigeria’s educational development, in order to encourage a more sustainable society. By the year 2020, we hope to have the number of children we support increased to 1,200 with the increase of our donation to 60million naira,” he added.

The Founder of Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam, said, “It is very important that we all come together and find sustainable solution to ensure that millions of children across this nation are given an opportunity to have a brighter future, and this is what we are committed to do”.

So far over N38million naira has been raised by Eat’N’Go to provide education for 776 children across Nigeria, with outstanding N12million to be raised by end of December 2019 to send 1000 kids to school.

The fund raised so far is through the company’s “Hope for Every Child, One Bite/Scoop/Swirl at a Time” initiative, in partnership with Slum2School Africa.

