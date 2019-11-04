Digital technology and Art

…an innovative content @ Lasmara Impart Artists Fair

By Chukwuma Ajakah

LASMARA, the organizers of the 2019 edition of the Impart Artists Fair, lived up to their billing as the event successfully showcased the integration of cutting edge technology in every ramification of artistry.

The three day fiesta held from October 25 to 27 at Alpha One, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos resonated its theme, “Art Meets Tech” with the unprecedented infusion of digital technology into art production, promotion and consumption.

From providing the audience specially designed seats and viewing lenses to having them vicariously participate in art creation, the fair presented virtual reality replete with unrivaled innovative trends.

Besides the usual display of diverse artworks at exhibitions, the Impart Artists Fair witnessed the convergence of the latest technologically driven art expressions devoid of the typical cumbersome processes that characterize conventional painting. The fair incorporated modern modes that allowed the audience to interface with interactive walls, viewing lenses, enthralling motion pictures and an E-paint wall – a digital canvas that magically combines with a “spray can” to simplify drawing for non-artists.

There was also the inclusion of enchanting immersive pictures from a setup provided by Moving Surface, one of the partners. In addition to the enhancement of aesthetics, this visual collaborative device makes historical, cultural and political statements with the images of iconic personalities it projected.

The novel event featured over 100 contemporary artists from different parts of the continent. Hana Omilani, Founder/ CEO of Lasmara, revealed that the Impart Artists Fair is a platform to promote indigenous art and provide the artists the leverage to not only showcase their talents, but directly impart art followers.”The fair is a platform to promote African art by making it available to everyone and providing both emerging and established artists with the needed exposure to local and international markets. We facilitate fair contracts for artists”.

According to the passionate art promoter, over 450 works from Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Eritrea, Sudan, Ghana, Ethiopia and other countries were featured at the event. Predictably, Nigeria had the largest haul. Artists profiled at the fair include Ibe Ananaba, Sor Sen, Joseph Obanubi, Ola Atumbi, Nkechi Nwosu-Igbo, Gbadebo Ebenezer Adedapo, Ibrahim Afegbua, Hannefa Adam, Arinze Ato, Barak Eliziotu, Clara Aden, Ekene Ngige, Kobia Nyarko (Ghana), Mark Noina, Philips Nzekwe, Uche Edochie, Chukz Okonkwo, Rafat Omar Burns Effiom, Susan Ibrahim, Omoshola Kpere-Daibo, Chigozie Obi, Abdulrasaq Ahmed, Gerry Nnubia, Fitsum Berhe, Onyinye Chukwu and Salwa Mohamed.

The Eritrean-born Hana, married to a Nigerian, grew up in Frankfurt, Germany and studied at the University of Warwick in UK. She read international relations and business psychology. Hana, an avid art lover, has garnered a vast knowledge of the nitty-gritty of the often difficult terrain of the industry through quality art oriented education.

She had also had a stint in the financial sector before yielding to her entrepreneurial instincts to delve into art consultancy. She enjoys visiting museums and galleries. Speaking on the prospects open to Lasmara, her brainchild, Hana enthused: “The emergence of Lasmara as a truly global enterprise and brand centers around African artists, celebrating African culture and creativity as well as delivering high quality products and services while making excellent financial returns for investors”.

She believes that the novel introduction of modern technology into the fair project will put the firm at the forefront of happenings in the industry, “We want to use technology to enhance art and give our audience something fresh”.

Vanguard