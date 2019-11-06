By Chiamaka Okpoko

Information and Communications Technology Company, Atawa Technologies LLC in conjunction with Atawa training Institute are organising a cyber security training for students in Abuja and Asaba, Delta state, to reduce the spate of cyber attacks in the areas.

Chairman of Atawa group, Prof. Alex Atawa, said the training would open participants to the nitty-gritty of cyber security and help equip them towards reducing the cyber security issues in the country..

The training which is on ICT Fundamentals+, Cyber Security, and Cloud computing essentials, would only accommodate 50 participants.

Atawa said the training would kick-off November 25th, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, and the second phase of the training would take place two days after in Asaba, Delta State.

He urged all stakeholders, including Students, Businessmen and Women, in different fields to register and attend the event.

The training, according to him will also be beneficial to, industrialists, CEOs, ICT Personnels, public and Civil Servants, Computer Scientists, among others who he urged to register and participate in the training.

He said the training will benefit participants far more than how much it costs them to register for it.

Atawa who is also an university don, said part of the benefit of the training, includes sponsorship of at least 20 persons to further their studies in America.

Vanguard