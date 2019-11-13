Cyber attacks, biggest headache to telecom industry — NCC

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, weekend lamented that cyber attacks have become one of the biggest nightmares of the industry.

The Commission raised the concern at the just concluded international Trade Fair in Lagos.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, however, charged Nigerians on security measures to avoid falling victims of the activities of the criminals.

Danbatta, who was represented at the event by Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, urged Nigerian telecom consumers to avoid opening unfamiliar mails, posting personal identification information or saving password online.

He said:”Cyber crime and e-fraud is one of the issues challenging the industry. This is any crime activity in which computers or networks are used as a tool, target or place.

“The Commission advices all consumers not to open emails not familiar to them, post personal identification information or save password online.

“Note also that your Bank will never ask you your personal detail via internet. In event of any unfortunate circumstances please contact your bankers immediately to freeze your account and also inform your mobile services prouse a Toll-free number, 622 as a second level complaint redress mechanism.

He said that telecom consumers deserve the right to get value for their investment.

Danbatta added, “NCC as your regulator has devised ways to lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the services provided by your Operator. The Commission will apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider.

Also, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the Commission strongly understand that the telecom consumers are the pay masters of the telecom industry and, of course, the target beneficiaries of all NCC’s activities. She said because of this, they enjoy primary focus of NCC scheme of operations.

Onwuegbuchulam who was represented by NCC Lagos Zonal Controller, Henry Ojiokpota, said: “The Commission constantly ensures that consumers receive good quality services, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices by the service providers.

Vanguard