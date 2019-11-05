Customs counts gains of border closure

Intercepts 32,000 bags of rice

Arrests 203 illegal immigrants

By Oko Ebuka

DESPITE criticisms by some Nigerians against the partial land border closure by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, has continued to roll out its achievements so far in the measure, maintaining that it is the only way to salvage the country’s economic situation, and end insecurity.

In a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report, the National Public Relations Officer, PRO, Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Deputy Comptroller, DC, Joseph Attah, said that the nation could have achieved a lot in economic development and security, if the border closure policy was implemented long time ago.

This, he said, was part of the economic policies that made China to be among the economic world powers.

According to him, “This is what Nigeria government should have done a long time ago. Everyone is now rushing to China for business but China closed their borders for more than 30 years before getting to this economic height.”

Attah also added that the economic achievements from the partial border closure so far was overwhelming and can only be achieved with full implementation of the order by security forces involved.

He stated: “I can boldly tell you now that rice farmers are smiling to the bank. People are selling 10-15 trucks. In Kano, for instance, we went to one Al Hamin rice mill, as the rice is coming out, people are loading. Farmers are expanding by getting more lands for cultivation, this is creating job opportunities.

“Before now we are dealing with smuggled rice but they have now discovered that our own rice is far better in nutrients.”

On the seizures made so far, the Customs PRO affirmed that 32,000 bags of foreign rice, with cartridges, used tyres, and second-hand clothing has been intercepted.

He equally confirmed the nabbing of 203 immigrants illegally coming inside the country through the borders.

“Over 32,000 bags of foreign rice have been seized, many second-hand clothing, used tyres, cartridges, among other items. It is yielding a lot of economic benefits in that aspect.

“Also, in the area of security, 203 illegal migrants have been arrested by the joint security forces. Just imagine that if only 50 out of the 203 could be among the people who will come and engage in all kinds of criminal activities, you can imagine how many thousands of lives that have been saved.”

