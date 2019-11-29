In a bid to create a profitable, vibrant and viable entry into real estate investment by pooling intending real estate investors together to collectively own size allotments of real estate, LandWey has launched CrowdOwnership.

CrowdOwnership, with office headquarters in Lagos Nigeria, is an online platform geared towards providing investors access to wealth by bringing a carefully curated crowd mix of investment savvy folks, and affording them a myriad of real estate investment options. Leveraging on specialized knowledge in real estate value investment strategy, while giving key insight to investors, CrowdOwnership grants the most profitable edge in the real estate market.

Speaking on the launch of this new initiative, Olawale Ayilara, CEO/Founder of LandWey as well as CrowdOwnership explained: “Real Estate investment remains the surest path to creating true and lasting wealth. Many are often put away by the huge capital investment required to participate in the real estate space. A lot of investors are forced to place their focus on low-hanging investments. To bridge this gap, we at Landwey have launched an initiative that makes room for flexible and easy access to real estate investment through crowd ownership.

Expatiating more on the initiative, Olamide Opadiran, Financial Controller LandWey explained: “This initiative is an offshoot of the company’s commitment to make real estate investment readily accessible and available to all. CrowdOwnership offers flexible options to match the investment appetite and needs of the general public. However, it is open to only members of the Crowd Ownership Club, and works on a crowd ownership basis/co-ownership arrangement. According to her, the initiative has options for land and homes either as individuals or a group.

The initiative which was officially launched on the 28th of November 2019, has applicable terms and conditions. More information on this on: www.crowdownership.com, or follow on Instagram: @crowdownership.

