Breaking News
Translate

Court stops EFCC from prosecuting ex-Customs CG, Dikko

On 12:10 pmIn Newsby

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from prosecuting a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko.

Delivering judgment on the suit filed by the ex-Customs chief, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, held that the non-prosecution agreement between the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the plaintiff, was binding on the EFCC.

Justice Dimgba held that by virtue of the provisions of section 174 of the Constitution, the AGF being the chief law officer of the federation was imbued with wide powers and discretion on prosecution matters.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.