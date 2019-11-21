Court remands three men over alleged exam racketeering

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Three persons, Taofeek Busari, Adeyinka Adeoye and Suleiman Isah were on Thursday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo over alleged online distributions of questions and answers for private candidates.

The defendants and others at large were said to have conspired to aid cheating and cause disorderliness during the 2019-second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

According to the charge sheet, the offences were committed between May 1 and September 17, 2019, at Osogbo.

It added that the offences were contrary and punishable under sections 10(a), 1(2)(c), 1(d) and 4(3)(c) of the Examination Malpractices Act 1999.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace and examination malpractice levelled against them.

Defence Counsels, Kehinde Ajibola, Dolapo Awoyemi and Temitope Ayodele, jointly applied for the defendant’s bail in the most liberal and affordable terms.

The Department of State Security prosecutor opposed the bail application by urging the court to remand the accused to enable them to conclude their investigation.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade in her ruling ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison.

The case was adjourned till January 9, 2020, for hearing.

