Court adjourns Suswam’s fraud trial till November 26

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the fraud trial of former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, till November 25 and 26.

The judge adjourned the matter after the examination and cross-examination of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s first prosecution witness, Mrs. Clara-Whyte Mshelia, by counsel to both parties.

Msheila is the Managing Director of Elixir Investment Partners, the firm managing Benue State’s shares on behalf of the state.

“Thank you very much. You are hereby discharged from the witness box,” the judge told the witness.

Suswam and the state former Commissioner for Finance, Omadachi Oklobia, standing trial on N3.1 billion money laundering charges.

The EFCC accused the duo of diverting the funds which claimed to be part of the proceeds of the sale of Benue State shares in a company. (NAN)

Vanguard