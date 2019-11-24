Controller confirms inmate’s death at Correctional Centre

The Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Alex Oditah, on Saturday confirmed that an inmate died in Eket Correctional Centre.

Oditah told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that preliminary investigation revealed that the inmate died of difficulties in breathing.

According to him, colleagues of the deceased in the correctional centre on Saturday rose in sympathy over his death.

Oditah said: “I received a call on the death of one inmate from the Eket Correctional Centre on Saturday. I quickly move in to see the situation myself.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the inmate died of difficulty in breathing. This is regrettable but it could have happened to anybody.

“Due to the incident, inmates in the Correctional centre reacted over the death of their colleague, but the warders on duty were able to control them,” Oditah said.

Oditah urged members of the public to disregard rumours that the death of the inmate was caused by Warders on duty.

Oditah said that he mobilised other security agencies to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Vanguard News Nigeria.