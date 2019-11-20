Contract extension: NFF will determine Rohr’s fate – Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said on Wednesday the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would decide the contract situation of Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr.

.

The minister gave the clarification at a brief meeting with the Franco-German tactician before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Rohr’s current contract expires in June 2020.

Dare, however, stressed that the ministry would continue to give the coach all the necessary support as the NFF finalises his contract talks.

“The issue of contract (with Rohr) will be best handled by the NFF. I understand the need to work the fine lines.

“I understand there is a contractual arrangement with the NFF, I will allow the NFF to work through its process, ” the minister said.

He charged the coach not to be distracted but to intensify efforts to take Nigerian football to the pinnacle.

“Are we happy about where our football is at the moment, not exactly but we know there’s an ongoing process that we make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process,” the minister added.

He tasked the coach to work with stakeholders to develop the Nigeria Professional League (NPL) in line with international best practice.

“More importantly your knowledge and support for the domestic league will be very important because you can share your experience with our local coaches, ” he said.

Earlier, Rohr congratulated the minister on his appointment and efforts to reposition Nigerian sports.

He pledged to work more closely with the minister going forward as the Super Eagles strive to pick the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) ticket.

The high point of the event was the presentation of an autographed Super Eagles jersey by the coach to the minister.

Nigeria currently tops group L of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with six points ahead of Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho. (NAN)

Vanguard